How Meghan Markle is spending the final few weeks of pregnancy before royal baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to become first-time parents in the next few weeks, and it has certainly been a busy time for them! Just last week, the couple moved into their new house, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, where they will raise their child. Having now taken a step back from public engagements ahead of the birth of her baby, Meghan will be spending her time nesting and getting to know her new neighbourhood. With a keen interest in design and interior, the Duchess will have no doubt had a lot of involvement in the décor of their new home and will be using her time putting the finishing touches to the baby's nursery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to welcome their first child

While Meghan is not taking part in any official royal duties, that's not to say that she's not doing any private engagements. We are not likely to see the Duchess again until after the royal baby is born. However, the former actress is known to make surprise appearances, such as turning up with Prince Harry at the WE Day UK event in March. Meghan has a close group of friends who are likely to come and visit her in Windsor during her maternity leave. Just last week, Daniel Martin was pictured in the town having seen his friend, while the mum-to-be is also likely to have her mother Doria Ragland around too. Doria may be coming to Windsor just before or after the arrival of her grandchild to be there for her daughter. Harry and Meghan are keen for the arrival of their baby to be as private as possible, with speculation that it could be a home birth.

The royal couple have moved to Frogmore Cottage ahead of their baby's arrival

On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple would be keeping the details for their birth private, and that the public would be informed by the proud parents after they have had the chance to celebrate the news themselves. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

