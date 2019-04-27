Prince William makes surprising revelation on Prince Harry and Meghan's royal baby The countdown is on!

Prince William has spoken out on the upcoming arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby. During his recent trip to New Zealand, he surprised royal-watchers by admitting that he had no way of finding out any news from his brother! A video of William chatting to fans during a walkabout sees him asked: "Any sign of the royal baby?" to which he responds: "I haven't got my phone on me, I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate!"

William gave an update to fans during a walkabout

Royal followers are awaiting news of Meghan and Harry's first child, since she is expected to give birth at the end of April or early March. Prince William's update comes after it was revealed that he and wife Kate paid a visit to Meghan at Frogmore House following the Easter service in Windsor on Sunday. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Cambridges were keen to see how the Duchess was doing as she nears the end of her pregnancy, because she was unable to attend the church service at St George’s Chapel.

The visit would also have offered them the opportunity to see Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home, which they recently moved into following the completion of extensive renovation work. Sweetly, William and Kate are said to have taken a housewarming gift with them.

While the world eagerly awaits news of the royal baby’s arrival, Prince Harry has continued to carry out a string of engagements, hinting that the Duchess has shown no signs of giving birth just yet. On Thursday, the Duke made the decision to travel to London for the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, which he attended alongside his sister-in-law Kate.

William was asked at his walkabout in New Zealand

"Any sign of the royal baby"



William - " I haven't got my phone on me, I have no idea .

While Kate and Harry commemorated the day in London, Prince William attended a service in Auckland as part of his two-day visit to New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. The Duke of Cambridge travelled to New Zealand on behalf of the Queen, who was invited by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, following the devastating terrorist attack that killed 50 people in March.