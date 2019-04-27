Princess Eugenie sparks debate amongst fans with latest Instagram post All friendly of course!

Princess Eugenie has thrilled royal fans with another adorable Instagram post, but sparked a bit of a debate in the process! The royal posted a sweet throwback snap of herself and Princess Beatrice holding stuffed animals, captioning it: "#tbt to Bea and I with matching Penguins #worldpenguinday." And while plenty of her followers were excited to see another childhood photo of the Princesses, many were preoccupied by the girls' sports caps, with Eugenie wearing a New York Mets cap and Beatrice wearing a Red Sox version.

"Beatrice representing the Boston Red Sox! Love it!!" one wrote, while another replied: "Let's go Mets! This pic is amazing." Another added: "Bea got the better hat. #goredsox." The young Princesses also appear to be wearing Canadian Roots jackets in the photograph, which also got plenty of attention from followers.

Many tried to place the location of the vintage snap, with one writing: "Was this when your mother visited Connecticut? I remember when she was here. I was quite young, but the entire area I live in was abuzz with royal fever!" The photograph actually dates back to 1993, when the two York sisters attended the Royal Windsor Horse show with the family, wearing their adorable sporty outfits - possibly gifted to their parents during an overseas trip. They were presented with the stuffed penguins during the event.

As ever, Eugenie was also inundated with baby wishes from fans, many of whom are hoping she will make another royal baby announcement soon following her marriage to Jack Brooksbank. "Can't wait until we get a royal baby Brooksbank announcement. You're my favourite royal couple," one follower wrote.

