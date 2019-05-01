Kate Middleton opens up about daughter Princess Charlotte on the eve of her birthday Charlotte is just your typical three year old!

Princess Charlotte may be royal, but she's just like every other little girl really! The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about one of her little girl's favourite past times during a visit to the Anna Freud Centre on Wednesday, revealing that the princess loves playing with slime. While Kate was at the centre's interconnecting Pears Family School, the mother-of-three enjoyed having a conversation with a little girl called Narriyah about the popular children's craze. She told her: "Charlotte, my daughter, she dropped hers on the floor and it was pink and ended and brown and covered in so much mud. It ends up all gooey, doesn't it?" Nataliah's grandmother then said of the conversation afterwards: "The Duchess was lovely with her. It was quite funny that they were talking about slime, of all things."

Princess Charlotte loves to play with slime!

It's been a busy week for Kate, who was out on Wednesday to open the Anna Freud Centre's new Kantor Centre of Excellence in London's King's Cross. The royal also took part in two unannounced engagements on Tuesday. The royal visited Sayers Croft Wildlife Garden and Forest School at Paddington Recreation Ground in the morning. Her second engagement was held at Kensington Palace, where she hosted a reception for the members of her Early Years Steering Group. The group, which is coordinated by The Royal Foundation, looks at ways of improving how society supports children.

The Duchess chatted to children at Pears Family School

On Monday meanwhile, Kate and Prince William celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the Queen granted the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO). The awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by The Queen, for services to the Sovereign, and highlights the Duchess' close relationship with the royal family. Other members of the royal family to have received one include the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex. More celebrations are to follow on Wednesday when Charlotte turns four. The family are expected to release a photo to mark the special occasion, which as with tradition, will be taken by budding photographer Kate.

