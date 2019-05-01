Royal Windsor reunion takes place involving the Countess of Wessex – and it's very special This is so special

The Countess of Wessex is currently touring India, and on Wednesday the royal headed to Mumbai, where she enjoyed a very special reunion. Sophie was visiting the Sassoon Dock fish market to learn about the challenging work environment that young girls and women endure on a daily basis. While there, she met with people from the Oscar Foundation who have been helping to give the girls greater opportunities for their future through football. Sophie was then reunited with some of the girls who she had hosted last year in Windsor Castle during their Kick Like a Girl tour. Prince Edward's wife warmly embraced them – and they were just as pleased to see her too!

The Countess of Wessex met some of the girls she hosted in Windsor last year

Sophie's India tour is with The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust – whose mission is to enrich the lives of people from all backgrounds across the Commonwealth. Sophie became the Vice-Patron of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust in 2015 on her 50th birthday. So far, Sophie has fitted a lot into her action-packed schedule since she arrived in Hyderabad on Monday. There, she visited the Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, and attended a reception at the Deputy High Commissioner's residence in the evening. On Tuesday, she headed to a visit to Niloufer Hospital in Central Hyderabad, and attended the Oscar Foundation in the Ambedkar Nagar Community.

The 2018 Kick Like A Girl tournament

The royal is known for her charity work and regularly visits charities and organisations both in the UK and abroad to lend her support. And according to Shutterstock's royal photographer Tim Rooke, the mother-of-two always goes out of her way to help ensure that good photos are taken – in turn not only helping the photographers, but helping to promote the charities too. Tim told HELLO!: "I very much like the Countess of Wessex. I have been on some of her foreign trips but the main problem is actually getting the pictures published. But she goes out of her way to actually help you, she will stop, she knows what a good photograph is." He continued: "And of course, most of the engagements that royals do are connected to charity and obviously when the royals visit its part to promote those charities. So if she gives you a good picture it all helps."

