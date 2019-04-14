Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte a piggyback as they join the Tindalls on day out This looks like such fun!

With the Easter holidays in full swing, the Cambridge family have been enjoying spending time at their country home Anmer Hall. And on Friday, they met up with the Tindalls for a fun day out at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk. The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured giving daughter Princess Charlotte, three, a piggyback ride, while Mia Tindall, five, was on Prince William's shoulders. Prince George meanwhile, was seen having fun getting a piggyback from Mike Tindall as he clutched onto a toy sword. In other photos, Mike is seen pushing baby Lena in her buggy as they watched Zara compete in the races. Prince Louis wasn't pictured during the day out, and is thought to have spent the afternoon with the family's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a day out with the Tindalls on Friday

The Cambridges spend as much time as possible at their beloved country home. The 10-bedroom home boasts tennis courts and an expansive garden – perfect for the youngsters to run around and play in. The property also allows for the family to have maximum privacy. A no-fly zone was enforced over Anmer Hall shortly after George's birth in 2013, while William and Kate also had a row of trees planted along their driveway. Both William and Kate are doting, hands-on parents, and have worked hard to ensure that their children have as normal upbringing as possible. They both talk about their children regularly during royal engagements, and have listed in the past a number of fun past times that they enjoy doing, including arts and crafts, cooking dinner, dancing, and hunting for spiders in the garden.

The royals had a fabulous day out together

Both William and Kate are close to Mike and Zara and the two couples have children very close in age. Mike previously spoke about his hopes for their children forming friendships shortly after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. He told HELLO!: "it's great" a new generation of young royals are springing up. "They’re all quite close in age and hopefully they’ll grow up as good friends,” he said.

He also spoke fondly of Kate and William during a recent appearance on House of Rugby, where he was asked to create his dream team using members of the royal family. "I've got the Duchess of Cambridge on one wing because she loves running, she can run all day. Engine!" he said. When asked which of the couple is the faster runner, Mike said that William, nicknamed Willy, is even faster than him. "Willy's quick. I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," said Mike.

