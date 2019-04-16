How Kate Middleton will celebrate Easter with Prince George and Princess Charlotte What lucky children!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge like to ensure that their three young children lead as normal lives as possible. And we can assume that when it comes to their Easter celebrations, Kate will be pulling out all the ropes to ensure that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a day full of fun. Coming from a family of party planners and having been involved heavily in the Middleton's business Party Pieces, the Duchess is likely to have a lot of tricks up her sleeves to entertain her children. And if she takes inspiration from the website, the children will have fun doing everything from Easter egg decorating to a themed Easter egg hunt.

The Duchess of Cambridge is likely to plan an Easter egg hunt for her children again

In 2018 while at the annual Easter day service in Windsor, Kate told some little girls outside St George's Chapel that George and Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning, which will no doubt be recreated this year. Party Pieces lists some adorable activities that can be purchased and enjoyed, including a bunny rabbit themed egg hunt kit. This includes bunny rabbit themed arrow signs to decorate the garden with and help guide everyone on the hunt, along with egg hunt bags to collect the chocolate in. Alternatively, there are brightly coloured egg baskets that are being sold, which can also be re-used as buckets for next time the family are at the beach.

Kate is incredibly close to her children

The family are likely to be spending Easter with the Middletons, who live close to their country home Anmer Hall. Other inspiration taken from Party Pieces – which Carole may treat her grandchildren to – include Easter tattoos, Easter bunny crackers and cute Easter finger puppets. The party planning business started in 1987 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. Carole gave a very rare interview about her company to Good Housekeeping magazine in 2018, where she revealed that Kate and her siblings Pippa and James all still help her with ideas even now. "Because they all grew up with me working, Party Pieces has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about. I still ask their advice and say 'What do you think of this?'" she said.

Kate and William were last seen out with their family in public on Friday. The royals took their eldest two children out to the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, where they were joined by Mike and Zara Tindall and their daughters Mia and Lena. Prince Louis wasn't pictured during the day out, and is thought to have spent the afternoon with the family's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. From the photos, it looks like they all had a wonderful time, with all the children enjoying going on the funfair rides and getting piggypack rides from the adults.

