Prince Harry and Prince William's first speeches as dads compared – watch videos William became a father in July 2013

Becoming a parent for the first time will always be a life-changing moment, and for Prince William and Prince Harry it was no exception. The Duke of Cambridge became a father in July 2013 when he and his wife Kate welcomed Prince George, while Harry has just joined the club. Both royals spoke to the press within hours of their child's arrival, but William and Harry's dad debuts were notably different.

For starters, William and Kate made a joint appearance as they greeted hundreds of reporters, photographers and well-wishers outside the Lindo Wing in London. Kate walked out of the hospital with baby George in her arms but handed her son to William to speak to the press. The new parents looked deliriously thrilled and opened up about their son, with William taking the lead.

Watch Prince William and Kate introduce their first child

"He's got a good pair of lungs on him, that's for sure," the future King quipped. "He's a big boy, quite heavy but we're still working on a name. We'll have that as soon as we can. It's the first time we've seen him really so we're having a proper chance to catch up." Of becoming parents, Kate added: "It's very emotional. It's such a special time. Any parent will know what this feeling feels like." "It's very special," William added.

The Duke also joked that George had "way more" hair than him, and that "he's got her looks, thankfully," referencing Kate. "No, no, no, I'm not sure about that," the new mum laughed. The couple also revealed that William had successfully done his first nappy change.

Before leaving, William also noted the huge buzz – dubbed the Great Kate Wait by the media –around the royal baby's arrival. "I'll remind him of his tardiness when he's a bit older," William said. "I know how long you've all been sat out here. Hopefully the hospital and you guys can go back to normal and we can look after him."

Watch Prince Harry speak about his baby boy

Prince Harry, meanwhile, made a solo appearance to break the news about his baby boy. Within a couple of hours of announcing his son's birth on Monday, a casually dressed Harry gave an interview with just a handful of press at Windsor Castle's royal mews. Deliriously happy with only two hours sleep, Harry even thanked the horses behind him after his speech.

The new dad spoke briefly about his son's looks, saying: "As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon." He went on to emphasise his pride in his wife Meghan, who was resting at home at Frogmore Cottage, saying: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there." Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, Harry laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife."

Like William, Harry also said the couple were working on a name. "Still thinking about names. The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit, but for us I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

