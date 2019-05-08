Royal website quickly corrects error on royal baby Archie Harrison's new webpage Oops! We all make mistakes....

Twitter users were excited to see that moments after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's name had been made public, his official page on the family's website was launched. But there was uproar on the social media site when fans noticed a huge error on the webpage.

"Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May," read his historic entry onto the Royal.UK website. "He is the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne," it continued. Of course, little Archie is the first son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – and Twitter was swift to respond that this was in fact a big error. Action was taken immediately and the tweet removed while the mistake was quickly corrected.

A mistake was spotted on Archie's new webpage

It's been a historic day in many ways with young Archie making his public debut in the arms of his proud dad Harry, while mum Meghan declared new motherhood to be "magic" and "pretty amazing". After posing for photographs and doing a brief TV interview, the couple then introduced their young son to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh (in the presence of proud grandmother Doria Ragland). After that meeting, the couple took to Instagram to announce little Archie’s name to the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Archie's debut in front of the cameras

The newly-corrected web page gives up-to-date information about his birth and the members of the royal family who have met him. It reads: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer were informed and delighted with the news of Archie’s birth.

MORE: Harry and Meghan follow one big royal tradition with baby Archie

"The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall said they were looking forward to meeting the baby when they returned from their Royal Visit to Germany."

It continues: "And The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were absolutely thrilled. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle on Wednesday 8th May. The Duchess' mother Ms Doria Ragland was also present."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.