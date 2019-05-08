Why Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie doesn't have a royal title yet Say HELLO! to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced the name of their newborn son. By deciding to call their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple have chosen not to use a title for their firstborn. Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry's subsidiary titles – or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but instead he will simply be Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. A source said: "They have chosen not to use a courtesy title."

However, when Prince Charles becomes King, Archie will be eligible to be styled as a Prince should Harry and Meghan wish this.

Loading the player...

WATCH Harry and Meghan introduce their son Archie to the world

Fans may have expected the royal baby to take his father's surname, Wales, or even Sussex in the similar way that his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have taken on the surname Cambridge after their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

MORE: All the photos of Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie!

Instead, the royal baby's surname is Mountbatten-Windsor in keeping with family tradition. Back in 1960, the Queen and Prince Philip decided that their direct descendants would be distinguished from the rest of the royal family, by having the surname Mountbatten-Windsor instead of Windsor. This reflected Prince Philip's surname.

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor is given to royals who do not have the title of Prince or Princess or the style of Royal Highness. Hence, why Master Archie has the surname.

MORE: Harry and Meghan follow one big royal tradition with baby Archie

Harry and Meghan announced their son's name on Instagram, by sharing a gorgeous photo of the Queen meeting her new great-grandchild. The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion." While Archie means true and bold, Harrison aptly means 'son of Harry'.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.