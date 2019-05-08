Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose Archie Harrison for their royal baby name We love it!

It's been a busy day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new son Archie, and as the world reacts to his sweet name (Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor) HELLO! can reveal the reason the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to call him that.

"They just liked them!" a royal source revealed of the chosen moniker. "And Harrison means son of Harry." The name Archie (sometimes used as a shortening of the name Archibald or Arthur) means true and bold.

WATCH: Our first glimpse of the royal baby

As HELLO! reported previously, the couple announced their son's name via a statement on their Instagram account on Wednesday 8 May. It came just a few hours after they first introduced the world to the little boy in a sweet photocall.

The announcement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

It's been a busy few days for the couple, who welcomed their first born in the early hours of Monday morning. But now, having both posed for photographs, given a video interview and released their son's name, the pair will be free to relax in the comfort of their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, and get to know little Archie.

Before his name was announced, the bookmakers revealed that Alexander, James and Arthur were the most popular options, while a large surge had been seen in bets for the name Spencer - which would have been a nod to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

