The Queen is all smiles at Windsor Horse Show days after meeting baby Archie

The Queen looked the picture of happiness on Friday as she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Accompanied by some female guests, the monarch appeared to be in great spirits whilst watching the horses compete. The Queen, who first learnt how to ride aged three, hasn't missed the show since its launch in 1943. But this week, the 93-year-old royal has plenty to be happy about after becoming a great-grandmother for the eighth time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son, Archie, on Monday.

The Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday

During a luncheon for members of the Order of Merit on Tuesday, the Queen was asked: "Life is good for Your Majesty?" To which she said: "Yes, thank you." The guest added: "Congratulations. Another great-grandchild!" "I know," the Queen replied, before adding that she now has eight great-grandchildren. Shortly after the birth, Buckingham Palace had said that the Queen and Prince Philip were "delighted" at the news of the birth of Harry and Meghan's baby son.

The monarch was in great spirits

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their little boy's name on Instagram, by sharing a gorgeous photo of the Queen meeting the new addition. The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion." While Archie means true and bold, Harrison aptly means 'son of Harry'.

