Prince George and Princess Charlotte's close relationship with royal cousins revealed as Mike Tindall gives rare insight into family life The young royal group just keeps on expanding!

The arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby Archie on Monday has seen the newest member of the young royal group recruited. And during a rare interview, Mike Tindall opened up about the youngest generation of the family, and gave an insight into his daughter Mia's relationship with cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Talking to the Telegraph following the arrival of baby Archie, Mike reflected on Harry as a dad, and the growing family. He said: "Obviously, he's godfather to Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now. Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older."

Cousins Prince George and Mia Tindall have a close relationship

Mike continued: "James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward's son) is, well not exactly the ring leader, but he's the oldest. So, yeah, it's going to be a good little group. And Harry, he's busy, but he loves playing with them all and he'll be a good dad." Mike also added that he hoped that Harry and Meghan have the same luck that he and Zara had with their daughters when it came to Archie sleeping. "The thing is, we're so lucky with ours; ours have always slept so hopefully they'll get that as well," he said.

The young generation of the royal family are all close in age

Mike and Zara are particularly close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and were recently pictured at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk during the Easter holidays. Photos showed Kate giving Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, while Prince William had goddaughter Mia Tindall on his shoulders. Mike Tindall, meanwhile, balanced Prince George on his. Mike previously spoke about his hopes for their children forming friendships shortly after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. He told HELLO!: "it's great" a new generation of young royals are springing up. "They’re all quite close in age and hopefully they’ll grow up as good friends," he said.

Both Mike and Zara want daughters Mia and Lena to have as normal an upbringing as possible, and are known for their down-to-earth ways. The couple made the decision to give their children royal titles, something that Zara and her brother Peter grew up without as well. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

