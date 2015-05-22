Mike Tindall bonds with Prince William over baby daughters via text message

While the world anxiously awaited the arrival of Princess Charlotte, former rugby star Mike Tindall was casually golfing when he received the news via text message from his wife, the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall. Excited for another new little royal, the father-of-one opened up to HELLO! magazine about future play dates with Prince William and Kate Middleton and leaving the rough and tumble sporting world to proudly take on the role of dad.

“It’s brilliant that Kate and William now have a little girl as well as a boy,” Mike told HELLO! at his third annual ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic day in Hertford, England. “We’re thrilled for them. I congratulated William in a text message, saying, ‘Fantastic news. So happy for you.’”

The 36-year-old thinks "it's great" a new generation of young royals are springing up. "They’re all quite close in age and hopefully they’ll grow up as good friends,” he said. But, for now Mike and his family are letting the Duke and Duchess settle into their new life at Anmer Hall before planning any visits.

"I’m sure the children will bump heads at some point, but I think it will be a little while yet," he added. "We’ll let them get settled into their new home, and the baby settle into the world, before everyone jumps on them.”

Meanwhile in the Tindall household, Mike, who married Zara in 2011, has happily taken on the role of dad and husband. “I wake up at 6 am, go to the gym, return for when Mia wakes up at 8 am – we’re lucky that she sleeps so well – and then the three of us will have breakfast," he shares.

But, Prince George and his new sibling won't be getting a new first cousin anytime soon. Zara and Mike are putting their baby plans on hold because she has her sights set on the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"It means I won't be able to have any more children between now and then," Zara told the Financial Times. The 33-year-old, who tied the knot with her athlete husband in Edinburgh on July 30, 2011, revealed that she has been able to balance motherhood with her riding commitments as the family-friendly nature of the eventing circuit means that Mia, 15 months, can come along to training and competitions. "I don't have to go the entire day missing her," said Zara, who is regularly seen at horse riding events with her little one.

The family lives in cottage on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate in Gatcombe Park.

Mike Tindall is patron of Rugby for Heroes and an ambassador for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in the UK. A donation was made to charity for this HELLO! magazine interview.