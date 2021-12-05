Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy family Christmas day out - see pictures

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall spent the weekend enjoying some yuletide cheer as they attended the special LEGOLAND at Christmas festive event.

The couple were greeted at the entrance of the park by an astounding 10 metre tall Christmas tree, made completely of LEGO bricks.

The two were photographed posing in front of the grand tree, adorned with LEGO-made gifts and ornaments, brightly smiling before departing for the theme park.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

It was a family affair for the Queen's granddaughter as she was joined by her brother Peter Phillips, as they all looked as cozy as could be in full winter gear with Zara wearing a Me+Em Italian wool coat.

However, the Tindalls and Peter weren't the only famous faces in attendance, as several other prominent names also made appearances.

Zara and Mike enjoyed some festive cheer at LEGOLAND at Christmas

Tom Daley also wowed with an adorable yellow knit hat, even playing around with the LEGOLAND Red Brick character before rushing off to enjoy the rides and experiences with his son Robbie.

Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia Tank were also in attendance, along with their family, as was Joe Swash with his son, Rex, his nephew, and Stacey Solomon's children.

Wayne Bridge and Kimberly Walsh were also seen partaking in the festive nature of the celebration with their own children.

Zara was joined by her brother Peter Phillips

The LEGOLAND celebration, running till January 3, 2022, featured several beautiful decorations that echoed Christmastime, including snow dusted trees, twinkling lights, and many LEGO-constructed structures.

The day certainly proved to be an active one for Zara and Mike, quite soon after the latter announced his support for the Red January movement.

Taking to social media earlier in the week, the royal championed the campaign encouraging people to get active every day in January in order to beat "January blues."

Tom Daley was one of several celebrities in attendance

Mike's post showed a collage of people who have already started the challenge. He captioned it: "Let's get behind the @Redjanuaryuk team and get active every day in January redtogether.co.uk #redjanuary."

