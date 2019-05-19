Kate Middleton's brother James makes sweet reference to royal baby Archie Too cute!

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton is the founder of gift company Boomf, and in a recent email the businessman made several references to the birth of royal baby Archie. According to Daily Mail, an email to regular customers was sent out shortly after Archie's arrival on 6 May, and was titled 'Boy oh boy – that was a surprise'." It read: "It's a royally exciting week to become a new parent (wink, wink). Every parent deserves to have their little prince or princess showered in colourful confetti. Celebrate and congratulate them by sending something a little bit different (we kindly recommend popping over and sweeping up the confetti whilst everyone is sleeping though). P.S Don't worry, no babies were harmed in the making of this video, we promise!"

James Middleton's business made a sweet reference to royal baby Archie

The email was accompanied by a short video of some of the brand's confetti products and a mother with two children. The email also listed a number of products that were related to a new baby, including personalised marshmallows. The arrival of baby Archie marks the second nephew for James' sister the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William. They are also aunt and uncle to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' son Arthur.

While James keeps out of the public eye, he made a rare appearance with his family on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. While Kate was absent from the event, the rest of the Middleton family made an appearance. James was accompanied by his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet, and looked the picture of happiness as he walked towards St George's Chapel.

James attended Lady Gabriella's royal wedding on Saturday

James confirmed his relationship with Alizee at the beginning of May after he shared the first picture of them together on Instagram. In the snap, James, 32, and Alizee looked loved up as they relaxed on a boat and wore matching red jumpers. "Sail away with me," James wrote. James, who has been open about his struggle with depression, was first linked to Alizee in January. The couple, who are believed to have met last summer in a bar, were pictured holidaying in St Barths with Pippa, her husband James, Pippa's brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams.

