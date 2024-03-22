James Middleton shares childhood photo of Princess Kate and inspiring message following cancer news

James Middleton has shared a photo of himself and the Princess of Wales from when they were children following Kate's announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to his social media, the businessman shared the photo of the pair as they enjoyed a walk in nature with Kate smiling behind her younger brother. Alongside the snap, James penned a heartfelt message which read: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

© Instagram James and Kate have a close bond

James and Kate have a very strong bond and the royal has supported her brother when he went through his own battle with depression. In an interview with the Telegraph in 2021, James revealed how both Kate and Pippa had joined him at therapy sessions.

"Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and sometimes togethe," he told the publication. "And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn’t need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

He also noted how his family were able to recognise when he wasn't feeling well, adding: "It's the same with all my family. We are very close and I think that can be… a challenge. And I do remember feeling that I almost had to say to them, 'I'll be back, but this is a process and it's going to take time for me to recover'."

© Alamy James will be supporting his sister through her diagnosis

Kate, 42, is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, having started treatment in late February, HELLO! understands. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer.

© Getty James has been open about his own battles with depression

The mother-of-three shared the news in an emotional video on Friday, explaining: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

WATCH: Princess of Wales reveals cancer diagnosis

It is believed that the Princess will now not return to royal duties after the Easter break, which had previously thought to be the case. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace said: "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."