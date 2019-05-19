Princess Beatrice to announce next royal wedding? Fans are convinced We do love a royal wedding!

On Saturday, Princess Beatrice stepped out with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to attend Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding. The loved-up couple were joined by Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and were all smiles as they made their way to St George's Chapel – the very venue Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had taken their vows in just seven months ago. Having made their first public debut at a family occasion, fans are now convinced that Beatrice and Edoardo will be the next royals to get married. After Eugenie shared a sweet message to the happy couple after being unable to attend the big day, fans were quick to comment on her sister's blossoming romance.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo attended the royal wedding together on Saturday

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate first wedding anniversary with unseen pictures

One wrote: "Looking forward to next time, will be Beatrice," while another added: "Another beautiful gown and the church at Windsor. I'm hoping Beatrice will have her big day next year, right there. I'd love to see her as happy as Meghan, you and this bride." A third wrote: "It's definitely Beatrice's turn next time." Beatrice and Edoardo have been going out since November, and have made several public appearances together this year. They have also been pictured on holiday together.

Loading the player...

A round-up of Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

When their romance first came to light, it was reported that Beatrice had already introduced her partner to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah. "They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad," a friend told The Sun. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a young son from a previous relationship.

Beatrice and Edoardo have been dating since November

READ: Princess Eugenie sends personal message to Lady Gabriella Windsor

Eugenie, meanwhile, was unable to attend the royal wedding on Saturday as she was on holiday with husband Jack. While Eugenie was absent, many members of the royal family stepped out for the happy occasion, including the Queen and Prince Philip, Princess Anne and new dad Prince Harry. The Duke was the life and soul of the party, and was pictured joking around with his grandparents and aunt and making them laugh with his animated hand gestures. The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, stayed at home nearby at Frogmore Cottage with their newborn baby son Archie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.