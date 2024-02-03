James Middleton gives adorable family update following sister Prince Kate's surgery

James Middleton took to social media with a sweet family update on Friday.

The dad-of-one shared an adorable photo of his dog Mabel sitting on the vet's table after having her booster shots.

Captioning the sweet photo he penned: "Before our big adventure! Mabel was so well-behaved at the vets for her booster shots. I suspect the treats had something to do with it… Do you have any questions about travelling to Europe with your dogs?."

Mable is a beautiful light chestnut colour and posed perfectly for the photo beside her treats.

James couldn't love dogs more

James and his wife Alizee are the ultimate dog lovers and as well as Mabel are the proud owners of Zulu, Inka, Luna, and Nala.

In January last year, James announced the sad death of his therapy dog, Ella, who he said "saved his life" during his battle with depression.

James was very close with his dog, Ella who sadly passed away last year

James' sweet family update came just days after his sister Princess Kate returned home from hospital following her planned abdominal surgery.

No doubt James and his family members will be there to support Kate during her recovery. Colorectal surgeon Mr Gurjar explained that the Princess could feel the impacts of her surgery for the next six to nine months and the support of those around her is integral to her recovery.

Abdmonal surgery expert Mr Gurjar weighs in on Princess Kate's recovery

"With large wounds, we stitch the abdomen together and the stitch is designed to last for six to nine months. So patients remain aware of some pulling sensation in the abdomen, because of the stitch, for a good six to nine months after," he explained exclsuviely to HELLO!.

He added: "When she goes home, she does need to rely on family members and anybody else who's around to help her with making sure that, you know, the things that you kind of take for granted."

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess was recovering well and had been discharged from the hospital.

The statement read: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."