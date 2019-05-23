Tragic news for Princess Marie of Denmark as her family dog dies Family pooch Apple died last week

Princess Marie of Denmark and her family have suffered a tragic loss after their pet dog, Apple passed away. "We can confirm that Apple, unfortunately, died on Saturday," the Royal Communications Department said in a statement. The beloved pooch, which was a bichon frise, had been with the family for 14 years.

Apple was an integral part of the family and featured in many occasions when Princess Marie met with press. Apple was even featured in a special photoshoot for HELLO! in honour of Princess Marie's 40th birthday in 2016. The photos saw Apple sat in her very own chair, while Princess Marie had her daughter Athena on her lap, while her doting husband Joachim and her then-six-year-old son Henrik sat either side. The French-born princess often called Apple her "faithful companion" and according to reports, the family have no plans to welcome a new dog into the fold just yet.

R.I.P Apple

Princess Marie's sad news follows her new appointments as Patron of Alliance Française in Denmark, which works to promote interest in French language and culture, as well as of Le Souvenir Français – Den Danske Komité which aims to maintain French soldiers’ graves in France and abroad. Earlier this month the princess was also announced as the new Honorary President of the Danish Section of the Lycée International of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France.

"The Danish Section is very honoured that Princess Marie is named as Honorary President of The Danish Section of Lycée International. Prince Henrik was since 1989 Honorary President of The Danish Section, and we are very happy that Princess Marie has accepted to take over this patronage. We hope that this will help us to develop the good relations and collaborations between Denmark and France," Margrethe Rønnow, the director of the Danish Section, said.

Our thoughts go out to Princess Marie and her family.

