Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle one year on from royal wedding

Can you believe that it has already been a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding? It's been an incredible twelve months for the happy couple, who recently welcomed their baby son Archie on 6 May. In this video, we look back at the first year of Harry and Meghan's marriage as we mark the special milestone, from Meghan making her first balcony debut at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, to the Duchess's first joint engagement with the Queen. The royal couple have also undertaken many royal duties, including overseas trips to Dublin, New Zealand, Australia, and Morocco. Meghan also delighted royal fans back in September after launching a cookbook called Together: Our Community Cookbook, which she produced with a group of women from Grenfell Tower. Most recently, the happy couple introduced baby Archie to the world, just three days after announcing his arrival. Harry and Meghan chose for Archie's public debut to be at St George's Chapel, close to their new home Frogmore Cottage, and where they said their vows 12 months before. Watch our video as we take you back through all the highlights of Harry and Meghan's first year of marriage.

