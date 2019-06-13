Is this how Prince Harry will celebrate his first Father's Day as a dad? It'll be a very special celebration

The Duke of Sussex is set to reach a very important milestone this weekend – his first Father's Day as a dad! Harry, who welcomed baby Archie with his wife Meghan in May, will be celebrating the day in private, most likely at the couple's home in Windsor. However, the new dad is expected to mark the global celebration on social media, just like he and Meghan did on Mother's Day.

To celebrate US Mother's Day on 12 May, California-born Meghan shared a gorgeous photo of her newborn son's feet. The caption read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

The royals posted this photo of baby Archie on Mother's Day

The caption concluded with a poignant quote from Lands by author Nayyirah Waheed. "My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived," it read.

Harry and Meghan had sweetly paid tribute to Princess Diana by mentioning mothers "lost but forever remembered". The Instagram snap also featured forget-me-nots in the background, which were Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

This will be Harry's first Father's Day as a dad

Fans are hoping that the Sussexes will share another photo of baby Archie to celebrate Harry's first Father's Day as a dad. They may also choose to post pictures of the other fathers in their family, including Harry's dad Prince Charles and his grandfather Prince Philip.

What's certain is that fans will be treated to official portraits of Archie at his christening, which is expected to take place this summer. Royal babies are usually christened when they are between three and six months old.

