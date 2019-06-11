Prince Harry and Meghan's unreleased photo goes on display at their London home The portrait was previously spotted at Buckingham Palace

A gorgeous photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is proudly on display at their former home in London, Kensington Palace. The portrait shows the loved-up royals posing together, with the Duke dressed in a smart blue suit and Meghan looking elegant in a pale blue dress. It's believed the picture was taken back in December 2017 by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of the couple's engagement photoshoot.

Fans had previously caught a glimpse of the snap last year, when it was on display at Buckingham Palace. But this is the first time the beautiful portrait has been spotted at Kensington Palace.

The new photo was spotted at Kensington Palace

The Duchess appears to be wearing a dress by one of her favourite designers, Roland Mouret. The French designer is close friends with Meghan and has dressed her numerous times before; they met in a hotel lift in Istanbul and have been friends ever since.

On the designer's website, the 'Royston Dress', which retailed for £1,295 last year, was described as having a "silhouette reminiscent of Roland Mouret's signature Galaxy Dress" and made of "eau de nil double wool crepe". The flattering dress has a Queen Anne style neckline, V-shaped back with a gold zip and handkerchief hem sleeves.

Harry was receiving the Prime Minister of Nepal

Prince Harry was receiving the Prime Minister of Nepal on Tuesday morning when fans spotted the new portrait of the royals in their home. The Duke's meeting with Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli comes three years after he carried out an official tour to the south-east Asian country. Harry travelled to regions affected by the devastating 2015 earthquake, and also trekked in the foothills of the Himalayas, spending the night with a Nepalese family in their home.

