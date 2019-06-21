Kensington Palace releases throwback picture of Prince William on his 37th birthday Happy Birthday to Prince William!

In honour of the Duke of Cambridge's 37th birthday on Friday, Kensington Palace has released a throwback picture of the royal. The caption read: "Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday!" The lovely photo sees William smiling at the camera during a trip to Tanzania from October. The official royal family Twitter account also posted a collage of pictures with the Queen, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! #HappyBirthdayHRH." The message continued: "The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne. His Royal Highness undertakes a number of charitable activities and projects, and carries out public and official duties in support of The Queen, in the UK and overseas, alongside The Duchess of Cambridge."

Although it is yet to be revealed, it is likely that William will be spending the day with his wife Kate and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The celebration comes shortly after the royal couple put on a glamourous appearance at Royal Ascot on Tuesday. During the procession, the Duke and Duchess shared a carriage with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. The two couples appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits as they happily chatted away during the day's proceedings.

It was also announced earlier this week that Prince William and Kate have formally split from their joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Seen as the final step in the division of the couples' public duties, Harry and Meghan are to break away from the Royal Foundation. William and Kate will remain with the original charity, which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Royal Foundation said the decision was made following the conclusion of a review into its structure. It said both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign.

