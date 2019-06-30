Everything we know about Archie Harrison's christening - including date and guests Get the details...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for a very special family gathering when their baby son Archie is christened next Saturday. The ceremony will be an intimate gathering of fewer than 25 people and will take place in the private chapel inside

Windsor Castle, rather than at St George’s Chapel where the Duke and Duchess were married and where Harry himself was christened in 1984. HELLO! understands the ceremony will take place on July 6, two days after the 4 July Independence Day holiday in the United States, when Archie will be exactly two months old. Proud grandfather the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to attend, along with Archie’s grandmother, the Duchess’s mother Doria Ragland, who is flying in from the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie will be christened on 6 July

Tennis ace Serena Williams, who is competing at Wimbledon this week and Meghan’s close friend Jessica Mulroney, who will fly in from Toronto, are both tipped to be godmothers. Other close friends in the running to be godparents include Harry’s mentor Mark Dyer, whose son Jasper was a pageboy at the royal wedding and Soho House director Markus Anderson, a close friend of the couple. However Archie’s great-grandmother the Queen is unable to attend because of a prior commitment. Her busy schedule meant she also missed the christening of Archie’s cousin Prince Louis last year.

The royal christening will be private

St George’s Chapel has double significance for the royal couple. Not only were the Duke and Duchess married there last year, but it is also where Harry was christened in 1984. The service is expected to follow royal tradition, with the Archbishop of Canterbury baptising Archie using water from the River Jordan poured from a solid silver ewer over the Lily Font. Like his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he is expected to wear the replica Honiton gown created to replace the original robe commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her daughter Princess Victoria in 1841. After clothing 62 royal babies for their christenings over 163 years, the original gown was deemed too fragile to use in 2004 and the Queen commissioned a copy, which has been used ever since.

Like other recent royal christening ceremonies Archie's will be private, but unlike those of the Cambridge children, we will not see any images of the family on the day. Instead, Harry and Meghan are expected to issue a photograph in the following days.

