Buckingham Palace makes royal error in Archie's christening announcement Did you spot the mistake?

Following a private ceremony on Saturday morning, royal fans were delighted to hear that Archie Harrison had been christened, but there was one glaring error in the palace's official announcement. Buckingham Palace and Clarence House both shared the news on their Twitter accounts alongside a beautiful family photo, but they accidentally referred to Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the wrong way around.

In the original Twitter posts, the caption stated that Lady Jane was standing next to Prince William, and that Lady Sarah was standing next to Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. The sisters were in fact posing the other way around; Buckingham Palace amended their caption at one o'clock in the morning, seven hours after it was first shared.

Buckingham Palace referred to Princess Diana's sisters the wrong way around in their Twitter caption

Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie was christened in the private chapel inside Windsor Castle on Saturday. Fewer than 25 people were in attendance, including Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate. Archie's great-grandmother the Queen was unfortunately unable to attend because of a prior commitment; her busy schedule meant she also missed the christening of Archie's cousin Prince Louis last year.

Archie's godparents also played a starring role on the day, although Harry and Meghan have chosen to keep their identities private to respect their wishes. Following the ceremony, the palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."

Archie is two months old

The Sussexes released two gorgeous portraits, one of which was taken in Windsor Castle's Green Drawing Room, the same place where Harry and Meghan posed for their wedding shots last year. The second photo showed the couple with their two-month-old son in the Rose Garden. Little Archie looked adorable in the same replica Honiton christening gown previously worn by his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

