Prince Harry proves close bond with Princess Diana's sisters at Archie's christening

The Duke of Sussex proved just how close his bond is with his late mother, Princess Diana's sisters as they held prime position in Archie's official christening photos. Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes stood between the Duchess of Sussex's mum, Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, in a family photo, taken by photographer Chris Allerton, to celebrate Archie's special day on Saturday 6 July.

It's no surprise that Harry's aunts featured prominently in the photo. According to The Telegraph, Princess Diana's older sister Lady Jane Fellowes was among the first people to visit Harry and Meghan following the birth of Archie on 6 May – even before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Harry's aunts, along with his maternal uncle, were also named in the initial birth announcement from Buckingham Palace, which read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Archie's christening was an intimate gathering of fewer than 25 people and took place in the private chapel inside Windsor Castle, rather than at St George's Chapel where Harry and Meghan were married. The intimate christening was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Archie's proud grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, were among the guests, alongside Prince William and Duchess Kate, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Archie's great-grandmother the Queen was unfortunately unable to attend because of a prior commitment - her busy schedule meant she also missed the christening of Archie's cousin Prince Louis last year.

Following the ceremony, a Royal Communications spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents."

