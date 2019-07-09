Newlyweds Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston look loved-up at Wimbledon She looked gorgeous in bridal white

Wimbledon is the perfect opportunity to do a spot of celebrity and royalty watching, and on Tuesday fellow tennis-goers will have caught a glimpse of Lady Gabriella Windsor and her new husband Thomas Kingston. The couple made a loved-up appearance as they attended day eight of Wimbledon, with Ella, as she is known by her family and friends, continuing her bridal-inspired fashion streak in a flowy white wrap dress.

The Duke of Kent's daughter and her husband sweetly laced an arm around each other and beamed from ear to ear as they posed for photos. Gabriella completed her summery look with a pair of floral espadrille sandals and tied half of her hair up.

Thomas and Gabriella tied the knot in May

Other stars who also flocked to the south London tennis grounds included Ellie Goulding and her art dealer fiancé Caspar Jopling, singer Holly Valance, retired athlete Denise Lewis, Luther star Ruth Wilson and Wimbledon regular, Judy Murray.

Gabriella is a big fan of Wimbledon and is usually spotted in the Royal Box alongside her famous family. She has previously attended with her brother Lord Frederick Windsor and their parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. As the name suggests, the Royal Box has played host to a huge number of British royals over the years, from Prince William and Kate, to the Queen and Meghan Markle.

The couple were spotted at Wimbledon

According to the official Wimbledon website, the Royal Box is used for friends and guests of Wimbledon, which includes "British and overseas royal families, heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British Armed Forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of tennis and other walks of life". In total, there are 74 seats in the Royal Box, which are all dark green in colour and are fitted with padding for extra comfort.

