Zara and Mike Tindall shun Royal Box at Wimbledon - here's why Zara and Mike attended day nine of Wimbledon

Zara and Mike Tindall attended day nine of Wimbledon on Wednesday for an afternoon of nail-biting tennis – but they didn’t watch the action from the Royal Box. Instead, the couple opted to join a host of sporting stars in the stands on Centre Court to see Novak Djokovic defeat David Goffin and advance to the semi-finals. But why didn’t Zara and Mike join other members of the Royal Family in the best seats in the house?

Zara looks stunning in Sport Max Code

One reason could be that they were special guests of watch-makers Rolex. Zara and Mike were sat next to retired Formula One racing driver Nico Rosberg and his wife Viviane Sibold. While sat just behind them was legendary British Formula One racing driver, Sir Jackie Stewart, who was wearing a straw hat with ‘Rolex’ branded across the top. There were also several other guests sat in the vicinity wearing the same ‘Rolex’ branded hat, which could mean that Zara – who looked gorgeous in a long striped shirt dress from Sport Max Code – and Mike opted to enjoy their five-star hospitality instead of sitting in the Royal Box.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle UNITE with kids including baby Archie to watch Princes at polo - LIVE UPDATES

Mike and Zara didn't sit in the Royal Box

It didn’t go to waste though as the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, Lady Helen Taylor and guest of honour Prince Albert of Monaco all enjoyed the action on the court from the Royal Box. Other guests invited to sit in the box include the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole Middleton, Twiggy, Anna Wintour, Sir Michael Parkinson and Dame Shirley Bassey.

MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?

The coveted places are usually reserved for the likes of Prince William and Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and other members of the royal family. To secure an invitation to one of the 74 seats available, you have to be invited by the Chairman of the All England Club. Guests usually include heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and more.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.