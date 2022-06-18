Why Zara and Mike Tindall have reason to celebrate today The couple share three children

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike dote on their three children, so they will surely be celebrating in style on Saturday, which marks their youngest daughter's birthday.

Lena is turning four, and while the family's exact plans aren't known they will be celebrating the day privately, probably at their home on the Gatcombe Park Estate, where they live close to Zara's brother Peter and his daughters and Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

As well as young Lena, Zara and Mike are parents to Mia, eight, and one-year-old son Lucas.

Although their little boy didn't join them for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Lena and Mia sat with their parents to watch the show-stopping pageant that marked the end of four days of celebrations in honour of the Queen's incredible 70-year reign.

The sisters weren't always in a good mood with each other during the event, however, as they were caught on camera having a brief scrap!

Mike and Zara are busy parents-of-three

As Lena perched on her dad's lap, she was seen reaching over and hitting her older sister who was clapping her hands as the parade passed.

Mia then clapped Lena back before pulling hard on her little sister's arm, after which she got a telling off from Mike. It's been a busy time for the royal couple, who pulled out all the stops earlier this week as they attended Royal Ascot.

Zara looked stunning in a pastel watercolour print dress which she accessorised with a tilted white headpiece adorned with lilac and pastel pom poms.

The pair have been married since 2011

Her husband, meanwhile, was dapper in a slick grey suit. The former England rugby player even sweetly matched his pink shirt and lilac tie to Zara's dress.

The couple will have more to celebrate next month, as they mark 11 years since tying the knot in Edinburgh.

