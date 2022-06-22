Zara Tindall's husband Mike stuns with 'lovely' Father's Day revelation Zara Tindall and her husband Mike married in 2011

There was cause for double celebration at Mike and Zara Tindall's household at the weekend, and it sounds like the family made the most of it.

Former rugby player Mike spoke about his plans on the most recent episode of the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & the Rugby.

It was an episode mostly dedicated to discussing the Leicester Tigers' premiership win, but dad-of-three Mike and co-host Alex Payne also briefly discussed their own weekends.

When Alex asked Mike if he watched Sunday's England game, the retired player and keen sports fan surprisingly revealed that he hadn't – but for a very sweet reason.

The 43-year-old admitted: "I was having a lovely Father's Day with the family so I saw the results, I haven't managed to go back through it all."

Earlier in the podcast, the star also shared that he would have liked to have celebrated with their interviewees, Leicester's Freddie Burns and Richard Wigglesworth, but joked that family commitments meant that he was unable to.

Mike with son Lucas in April

During their conversation, Mike interjected: "If it hadn't been Lena's birthday I'd have been meeting you somewhere!"

Lena is Mike and his wife Zara's youngest daughter, and she turned four on Saturday. The couple also share Mia, eight, and son Lucas, one.

While Mike didn't share how the family celebrated his daughter's birthday or Father's Day, it was clearly a chance for the Tindalls to enjoy some special time together, perhaps at their home on the Gatcombe Park Estate.

Little Lena turned four on Saturday

There, they live close to Zara's brother Peter and his daughters and Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Although their little boy didn't join them for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Lena and Mia sat with their parents and other royals, including the Cambridges, as they enjoyed a show-stopping pageant in honour of the Queen's 70-year reign.

