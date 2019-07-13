Who's in the Royal Box at Wimbledon with Duchesses Meghan and Kate? Who's been lucky enough to score the best seats in the house?

It was a sad day for Serena Williams as she lost the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final to Simona Halep. But despite her loss, she had a host of famous faces cheering her on from the Royal Box – the most coveted seats in the house, which are usually reserved for members of the royal family. Serena's good friend, the Duchess of Sussex, was there to show her support, alongside her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton. But who else was lucky enough to secure an invitation to one of the 74 seats available?

Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who star Jodie Whiitaker was joined by her husband, US actor Christian Contreras. The couple looked delighted to be watching the action from the Royal Box.

Aidan Turner

Poldark star Aidan Turner looked very dapper in his blue three-piece suit. He was also sporting a very bushy, but neatly trimmed beard.

Lily James

Actress Lily James bagged a seat next to Aidan and spent the majority of the game with her mouth open in shock.

Theresa May

Theresa May took some time away from Downing Street to enjoy the Women's Singles Final. She was joined by her husband Philip.

Woody Harrelson

US actor Woody Harrelson added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Royal Box. He also attended day 11 of Wimbledon and was joined by his wife Laura Louie on both days.

