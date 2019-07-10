Doting mum Meghan Markle sweetly kisses baby Archie during his first public outing How lovely

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Wednesday afternoon as she took her baby son Archie Harrison to watch his dad Prince Harry take part in a polo match. Royal fans were delighted to not only see the pair out together on their first public outing, but to catch a glimpse of what a doting mum Meghan is. The royal was pictured planting a kiss on her baby's head as she carried him from the car. Dressed in a floaty khaki dress and oversized sunglasses, Meghan kept a low profile as she supported her husband on the field. The game took place at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, and was also attended by the Duchess of Cambridge and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were there to watch Prince William – who was also taking part in the game.

Meghan Markle doted on baby Archie at the charity polo match Credit: James Whatling

The Duchess has kept Archie out of the spotlight since his birth in April, but on Saturday two new photos of the little boy were released from his christening. These were a candid black-and-white snapshot of Archie with his parents, and another family photo, which included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate. Meghan has also paid tribute to her son on many occasions, including choosing to wear a necklace to Wimbledon with the letter 'A' for Archie.

The royal was all smiles as she attended the event

Prince Harry and Meghan introduced their son to the world when he was two days old, taking part in a photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," Meghan said of parenthood, adding: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days." "It's great. Parenting is amazing," Harry said. "It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

