Duchess Meghan STUNS at The Lion King premiere - in first royal gown since Archie's birth She's baaack!

The Duchess of Sussex is back in her formalwear and looking absolutely beautiful! The royal stepped out for the star-studded premiere of The Lion King with her husband Prince Harry on Sunday evening, wearing a stunning black semi-sheer gown by Jason Wu. She wore her hair in an elegant up-do style and kept her makeup golden and glowing for her return to the red carpet – which comes just over two months after the royal couple welcomed their baby son Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a black Jason Wu gown

We're not surprised Meghan didn't want to miss out on the incredible premiere, which also saw Beyoncé in attendance. The star has been vocal in her support of Meghan, and dedicated her recent BRIT Award to the Duchess.

Sunday's premiere was held in support of the conservation and communities work of Prince Harry through The Royal Foundation, and no doubt the royal couple were thrilled to be a part of it. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced Protect the Pride, a global conservation campaign working with many conservation partners to raise awareness and support efforts to protect and recover the dwindling lion population across Africa.

The royal accessorised with her Gucci clutch and co-ordinating heels

Of course, the Duke of Sussex has taken a deep personal interest in conservation projects that work to protect Africa's natural heritage. Harry is president of African Parks and Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana, and he and Meghan will make an official visit to South Africa in the autumn, too.

On arriving at the premiere, the Duke and Duchess met with some of the cast and crew before watching the film. Afterwards, they met with representatives from organisations doing ground-breaking work in the areas of conservation and the environment. Sunday marked another public appearance for Meghan after welcoming Archie - she has also made two appearances at Wimbledon, and took her son on a family day out to the polo on Wednesday.