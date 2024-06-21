Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Unexpected Taylor Swift surprise at Buckingham Palace ahead of singer's first London show
 The All Too Well Singer starts her shows at Wembley Stadium on Friday night…

A split image of Taylor Swift and Buckingham Palace
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift kicked off the London leg of her Era's tour on Friday night and just hours before she took to the stage, the singer was graced with a special royal tribute. 

Over at Buckingham Palace during the Changing of the Guards, her hit song Shake it Off was performed. A video of the performance was shared on the official social media channels for the royal family and aptly titled: Changing of the Guard (Taylor's version).

Alongside the video were the words: "Can't stop, won't stop groovin' @@BritishArmy @ArmyInLondon  @CorpsArmyMusic."

The Taylor tribute went down a treat with followers. "PERFECTION, no notes," one excited fan penned. A second added: "Your social media manager needs a raise or a knighthood". One fan even tagged Taylor herself, writing: "@Taylorswift you MUST see this!!" 

Whilst London is preparing for Swiftmania, the royals have enjoyed an exciting week at Royal Ascot.  So far, we have seen nearly all of the senior members of the Firm, dressed to the nines during the carriage processions over the last few days. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attends day four of Royal Ascot © Getty
The royals have been enjoying Royal Ascot this week

Despite making an appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, the Princess of Wales has not been seen at Ascot alongside her family members. However, royal fans were graced with a surprise appearance from her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton who attended the glamorous occasion on Wednesday.

This was the couple's first public appearance since news of Kate's cancer diagnosis back in March.  The Middletons have been by Kate's side throughout her difficult year which started with major abdominal surgery in January. The Princess is still undergoing preventative cancer treatment.

Carole and Michael reunited with their son-in-law Prince William© Chris Jackson
Carole and Michael reunited with their son-in-law Prince William

During the event, Carole and Michael were seen with their son-in-law, Prince William. Carole looked beautiful in a pale blue self-portrait dress and matching hat as they arrived at the Berkshire racecourse.

Listen: A Right Royal Podcast

During the day, photographers captured the sweet moment William assisted his mother-in-law whilst she had a mishap with her shoe which had got stuck in the grass.

As she freed her heel from the ground she held onto the Prince of Wales' hand whilst the two of them laughed off the incident.

