Boris Johnson's new pet arrives at Downing Street – and he's absolutely adorable!

Some lighter news from Downing Street this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have adopted a puppy! The fluffy new resident comes from an animal rescue charity in Wales and will be joining Boris and Carrie at 10 Downing Street. Move over, Larry the cat!

The adorable new addition is a 15-week-old Jack Russel-cross, and he's been named Dilyn. Dilyn was carried into his new home in a little red puppy box, and the little'un certainly hasn't had the easiest start to life – he was abandoned by puppy farmers!

Dilyn arriving at his new home

It was TV vet Marc Abraham who initially tipped off Carrie about the Welsh charity and the work they do to shut down puppy farms like the one that Dilyn came from. It's been reported that Boris and Carrie were given a list of pups to pick from, but it was the sweet and scruffy Dilyn that stole their hearts. When speaking to the BBC about Boris and Carrie's adoption process, Marc said: "When I was speaking to Carrie about what dog to get and where to get it from, she gets it. She is a massive supporter of the Lucy’s Law campaign [aimed at eradicating puppy farms for good]. Carrie and Boris are helping to get a very, very vulnerable dog that’s otherwise likely to be killed. They are both massive dog lovers."

Carrie is an animal lover

It's just a shame that 55-year-old Boris and his 31-year-old girlfriend didn't meet puppy Dilyn a little sooner – as the pair visited the Queen at her Balmoral estate in August. The royal's sprawling Scottish retreat would be any dog's dream! Hopefully, Dilyn is settling into his plush new abode. We wonder if he's happened across Larry the cat yet – now that would be newsworthy!

