Prince Harry jokes about 'best night's sleep' since having baby Archie Welcome to the sleep deprivation society!

The Duke of Sussex seemingly hasn’t been getting much shut-eye since the birth of his and the Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie Harrison in May 2019. Prince Harry, 34, joked he had the ''best night’s sleep I’ve had in four months,'' ahead of his speech to launch a new eco-tourism initiative in Amsterdam. The new father stayed in the city the night before the launch of his new campaign Travalyst, which urges travellers to think more carefully about the impact they have on the environment.

Archie has only been seen in public a handful of times since his birth, but he’s already a well-travelled royal. The Sussexes reportedly took the tot to Ibiza for a summer break at the beginning of August, where they celebrated Meghan Markle’s 38th birthday.They then enjoyed a stay at Sir Elton John and David Furnish’s stunning villa Castel Mont-Alban, in Nice, which overlooks the French Riviera.

Meghan, Harry and baby Archie at the polo in July

While Harry and Meghan have been criticised for their use of private jets this summer, singer Elton John posted a defiant statement on Twitter in defence of the royal couple. He said he felt “deeply distressed” by the media backlash and revealed he had invited them to his French home to enjoy a private holiday, while also ensuring that their flights were carbon neutral.

READ: Meghan Markle talks sweetly about baby Archie in new letter

On Tuesday, Harry appeared to address the controversy around the private jet furore at the Travalyst launch today, saying: “We can all do better, and while no one is perfect we are all responsible for our individual impact.” The engagement marked his return to royal duties after his summer break.

This is the first project for Harry and Meghan’s new charity foundation Sussex Royal, following their split from their joint organisation with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year. Later this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be heading off on a royal tour of Africa, with baby Archie in tow.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.