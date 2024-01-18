Carrie Johnson's dog killed late Queen's gosling - see what the monarch had to say

Carrie and Boris Johnson's dog killed the late Queen Elizabeth's baby goose a new royal book has revealed.

Royal author, Robert Hardman shared the story in his latest publication, King Charles III: The Inside Story. The new book looks back on the first year of Charles' reign as well as Robert's own anecdotes with members of the royal family.

Dilyn is beloved by Boris and Carrie

One particular story explained that one of the late Queen's baby goslings met its end after an encounter with Carrie and Boris' dog Dilyn when they were invited to walk around the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Robert penned: "When the Covid pandemic locked down the country the following year, the Queen was characteristically thoughtful after Johnson himself had ended up in intensive care. She told him he was welcome to use the gardens of Buckingham Palace for walks with his wife, Carrie, and baby son, Wilfred (the monarch herself was shielding at Windsor).

Dilyn lived at number 10 with the couple

"During one such walk, to Johnson's horror, Carrie's Jack Russell, Dilyn, attacked and killed a gosling near the palace pond. He decided that it would be best to say nothing at all, forgetting that nothing went unnoticed by the boss at Buckingham Palace.

"At their next encounter, the monarch nonchalantly talked about walking in the palace gardens before adding crisply: 'I gather Jack Russells don’t go very well with goslings.'

"That was the end of the matter. Johnson, like all his prime ministerial predecessors going back to Winston Churchill, would learn that no time spent on homework prior to a royal audience was time wasted."

The publication of Robert's book came at a dramatic time for the royal family as it was revealed on Wednesday that both Princess Kate and King Charles required hospital treatment.

Two statements were shared by Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace. The first explained that Princess Kate is currently recovering in The London Clinic after having surgery on her abdominals and will remain in hospital for 10-14 days.

Meanwhile, the King will be treated at the hospital next week for an enlarged prostate.