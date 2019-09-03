The sweet gift Prince Harry is taking back to baby Archie from Amsterdam Watch the video below

Prince Harry had a busy day in Amsterdam on Tuesday where he announced a new partnership between leading online travel firms that aim to transform the industry. And whilst he spent the whole morning at Amsterdam's A'dam Tower making a speech and taking part in a Q&A, the Prince still managed to leave with an adorable gift for Archie.

As the royal, who became a father for the first time in May, left the engagement, he was taken by surprise by a familiar face who had waited all day to hand him a special gift to take back to Windsor – and he was more than happy to accept it.

Royal fan Edith Mansoor handed the father-of-one a Miffy cutlery set, which the couple will no doubt put to use soon when Archie starts weaning. Miffy is a small female rabbit in a series of picture books drawn and written by Dutch artist Dick Bruna, so it was the perfect gift to take back from Holland.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle christen baby Archie - all the best pictures

Edith is a pro at royal gifts and it's not the first time she has given Archie, who is nearly four months old, a gift. Back in May, the Dutch native sent the newborn a typical Dutch outfit and the couple were so grateful they happily sent her a thank you note. In the video above, Edith can be seen proudly showing Harry the royal replies she has received throughout the years.

Archie Harrison wasn't far from Harry's mind during his first day of royal engagements following the summer break, as earlier in the day he had joked with the audience at A'dam Tower that he had had the ''best night's sleep I've had in four months".

Despite his engagement taking place on Tuesday, the royal had travelled a day ahead via a commercial flight. Archie has only been seen in public a handful of times since his birth, but he’s already a well-travelled royal. The Sussexes reportedly took the tot to Ibiza for a summer break at the beginning of August, where they celebrated Meghan Markle’s 38th birthday. They then enjoyed a stay at Sir Elton John and David Furnish’s stunning villa Castel Mont-Alban, in Nice, which overlooks the French Riviera.

And very soon, royal fans will get to see him once again when he joins his parents on their African Tour, which begins on 23 September.