Why Prince Harry will NOT recreate iconic Princess Diana photo during Africa tour The visit to the Angola minefield is set to be a poignant trip for the Duke of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready for their 10-day tour of South Africa, from Monday 23 September to Wednesday 2 October. Details of their itinerary for the overseas visit were released by Buckingham Palace last week and Harry has a few solo engagements, while Meghan remains with baby son Archie.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, will undertake a working visit to Botswana as well as travelling to Angola and Malawi. The Angola trip will be particularly poignant for Harry, as his mother Princess Diana visited Huambo in 1997, where she was famously photographed walking through a minefield as part of her work with the HALO Trust. But Harry won’t be recreating that iconic image – the area that was once a dangerous minefield in 1997, is now a busy street with schools, shops and houses. The HALO Trust tweeted a photo of the road in 2017 to show the benefits of de-mining.

Princess Diana walking through the Angola minefield in 1997

At the Chatham House Africa Programme event on ‘Mine Clearance, Conservation, and Economic Development in Angola’ in June, Harry said during a speech: "I was told just the other day of the positive transformation in Huambo since my mother walked that minefield all those years ago." And now he gets to see it with his own eyes.

READ: Kate Middleton and Mary Berry share a sweet joke

The Duke will also visit a working de-mining field outside Dirico, where he will remotely detonate a mine and meet members of the community.

Prince Harry and Meghan are heading to South Africa this month

This week, Harry has been celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games, with a reception at London’s Guildhall – where he was joined by his and Meghan’s new press secretary Fiona Mcilwham – and raising money on the trading floor for the Foundation during the annual BGC Charity Day.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals the sweet thing Prince Louis loves to do

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex will launch her capsule clothing collection to benefit Smart Works charity, of which she is Patron. Meghan has collaborated with designer Misha Nonoo, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and John Lewis to create work wear essentials. For every item bought during the sale of the collection, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works – allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.