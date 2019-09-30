Meghan Markle surprised with sweet present for baby Archie during royal tour Meghan was in Johannesburg on Monday while Harry was in Malawi

The Duchess of Sussex carried out a secret, unannounced engagement on Monday during her 10-day-our of southern Africa with Prince Harry and their four-month-old son Archie. The 38-year-old had gone to view the work of contemporary artist James Delaney in Victoria Yards, a creative space with art galleries, design studios and stores housed in a former laundry. While there, the doting mum was overjoyed when she received a pair of tiny dungarees for Archie from Tshepo's showroom, along with a pair of skinny jeans for herself. Lesedi Masemola, the brand's manager, said: "From what we’ve seen on the internet she’s the type of person who loves skinny fit so that’s what we made. When she saw the jeans the words she said were ‘oh my, oh my’ she was very impressed she loved the jeans she said she couldn’t wait to try them on and said ‘wow’. And when she saw the dungarees she said ‘very cute”, I think they are very, very lovely.” Lesedi revealed that Meghan's jeans cost 2,100 South African Rand (£113), but Archie's dungarees were a special order that were made just for the young royal. He said: "that was a special order we’ve never done before so I couldn’t give you a price."

Meghan Markle received some dungarees for baby son Archie

While Harry has been in Malawi, Meghan has been keeping in regular contact with him, and even Sykped her husband on Sunday – a royal first. The Duchess joined Harry by an online video call as he visited the Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe, Malawi to learn how schoolgirls are being helped with their studies. Speaking to her husband on Skype, Meghan looked radiant and relaxed in a casual khaki top with her hair in loose waves.

Archie wore dungarees on his first royal engagement

Harry introduced his wife, saying: "I know there’s somebody else you’d far rather hear from than me, hopefully if technology doesn’t fail us you may see somebody on the screen." Meghan's beaming face then appeared and she said: "I’m so happy to be with you, is there a delay?" to which Harry responded, "No, it’s great, keep going." The Duchess is known for her support on gender equality and women's issues, so clearly did not want to miss out on the chance to be involved in Harry's visit. Connecting via video call was a wonderful way to show her commitment to the cause. She also updated the group on baby Archie's wellbeing, saying: "Archie’s taking a nap."

