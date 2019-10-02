Prince Charles shares message of forgiveness in honour of special anniversary – see it here It's a heartfelt tribute from the heir to the throne

Prince Charles shared a moving message with royal fans via the official Clarence House Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. The post was in honour of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Indian civil rights activist Mahatma Gandhi. On a simple white background, with the Clarence House insignia at the top, it read: "Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence, forgiveness and love for the whole of humanity are every bit as powerful and relevant in today's world as they were in his lifetime. India was blessed to have such a man as one of their own, and his example has inspired countless millions. Ghandi's remarkable life was a gift to all humankind, which is truly worthy of global celebration on this 150th anniversary of his birth."

Prince Charles was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's commitment to non-violence

The message was signed "HRH The Prince of Wales", and the post was captioned: "Today marks 150 years since Mahatma Gandhi’s birth. The Prince of Wales celebrates his life and contribution to people all across the world in a message to mark the occasion. #GandhiJayanti." Prince Charles' followers clearly appreciated the thoughtful sentiments, with many of them posting hearts and praying hands emojis.

READ: Prince Charles's surprising contribution to London Fashion Week REVEALED

Others added: "Mahatma Gandhi was truly a man of peace. God rest his soul," "Simple, wonderful words," "My husband and I were lucky enough to visit his grave in the past years," and: "Thank you, Prince Charles, for your kind words about this amazing man."

The Prince shared the touching message via Instagram

MORE: The Queen steps out to church at Balmoral with Prince Andrew and Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales has long had an appreciation for India, even spending his 65th birthday in 2013 at Kumarakom Lake Resort in the country, alongside his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. He's visited several other times over the course of his life, and last year, welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to London, as part of an exhibition that celebrated 5000 years of science and technology in India.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.