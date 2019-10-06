Strictly fans upset after judges laugh at Anneka Rice's dance routine Anneka has a lot of fans out there who are rooting for her!

Strictly star Anneka Rice has had a mass of support from her loyal fans following on from Saturday night's show, where many viewers felt that the TV presenter was being laughed at by the judges. The Challenge Anneka star and her partner Kevin Clifton took to the dance floor to perform the Charleston in a Kill Bill-inspired routine during Movie Week, but head judge Shirley Ballas couldn't stop laughing after the pair had finished their routine. After composing herself, she told Anneka that she looked amazing but that her routine wasn't too frantic. Bruno Tonioli was also laughing and wiped away tears, before telling her: "Here's what happened - it was supposed to be Kill Bill, but you did Slaughter The Charleston."

The Strictly judges were laughing at Anneka Rice after she performed the Charleston

While many viewers agreed that the dance – which was awarded 11 points from the judges – wasn't the best – they felt that Anneka had been mistreated. One wrote: "Anneka has flat feet or something. But she really enjoyed her dance and is such a sweet person. Shirley should not have been laughing at her." Another wrote: "I'm still not over Shirley Ballas laughing at Anneka, rude, rude, rude." A third added in support: "Anneka Rice may not be technically brilliant but she looks amazing and has more energy than most people half her age. Go girl."

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones speaks out after new rumours about her circulate

Fans were quick to stick up for Anneka

After taking to the dance floor, Anneka had revealed that she was disappointed with her costume for Strictly's Movie Week, where she wore the iconic yellow Kill Bill tracksuit, as she wanted to be back in a dress. The mother-of-three had previously admitted that she didn't like wearing dresses, and wasn't even phased about wearing a dress on her wedding day. However, last Saturday the star wore a gorgeous pink gown to dance the Waltz in, and ever since she has changed her mind about them. She told Claudia Winkleman: "They put me in this [a Kill Bill suit] this week – you don't get a choice – I'm longing to be back in a dress!" When reassured by Claudia that she could wear one next week, a sad Anneka said: "it's not looking likely."

READ: Strictly fans convinced Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher were overscored

On Saturday, Anneka and Kevin were supported from the audience by Stacey Dooley. The former Strictly winner recently spoke about her new friendship with her boyfriend's new dance partner and referred to Anneka as a "beautiful, mad, excited aunt," during an appearance on It Takes Two. The Treasure Hunt presenter found the comments funny and responded to them on social media. Sharing a video of Stacey talking about her, Anneka wrote: "Mad Aunt! I mean! (But correct). We were all on #ittakestwo today." Stacey had said: "I am completely obsessed with Anneka, she's like a beautiful, mad, excited aunt. She's so, so, so, lovely. She said I can go around her house and have casserole."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.