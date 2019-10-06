The special person Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were talking to during the football match The Cambridges went to watch the Norwich City v Aston Villa match on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a fun day out with their two oldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, on Saturday as they took them to watch the Norwich City v Aston Villa match. The royals were spotted at Norwich's Carrow Road football ground, where George melted hearts as he enthusiastically cheered every time his team Aston Villa scored a goal. And while George and William were transfixed watching the match, Kate and Charlotte were spotted chatting to a lady sitting next to them in the stadium – who was none other than Sophie Carter, Kate's best friend and Charlotte's godmother. Sophie is very close to the Cambridges, and even gave her daughter the middle name of Charlotte in the young royal's honour.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were chatting to Sophie Carter at the football match

Kate and Sophie go way back and have been pictured at various events together, from Wimbledon to Christmas Day church services in Norfolk. Sophie tied the knot to husband Robert Snuggs in September 2018, and George and Charlotte had special roles as pageboy and bridesmaid. Sophie – who lives close to the Cambridge's country home, Anmer Hall - was also a guest at Pippa Middleton's wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan's royal nuptials. She also used to date Thomas van Straubenzee, Prince William's close friend who also happens to be Charlotte's godfather.

Sophie is Princess Charlotte's godmother

Saturday's football match was the first time that William and Kate had taken their children to a game. William was dressed smartly in a blue shirt with matching V-neck sweater, while Kate looked stylish in a black jacket, with her hair styled in her trademark Chelsea blowdry. Charlotte sat on her mum's knee throughout the match, and at times Kate could be seen explaining the game to her, while George was next to his dad.

George seems to be taking after his dad with his love for football. As President of the Football Association, William often tweets on the official Kensington Palace Twitter page during big footballing events. A huge Aston Villa fan, the royal previously explained why he supports the team, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood. The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

