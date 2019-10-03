Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie touch down in the UK Welcome home to the Sussexes!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie have landed back in the UK following their ten-day tour of Africa.The royals arrived at London Heathrow on Thursday morning after departing from Johannesburg privately the night before.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, had a jam-packed final day on their trip, following the announcement that the Duchess is taking legal action against a Sunday newspaper, alleging that it published one of her private letters earlier this year. The Duke released a lengthy emotional statement, where he spoke about how his wife has become "one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press."

Meghan and Harry at the reception on Wednesday

Following the statement release on Wednesday, the couple reappeared the following morning to pay visit to the Youth Unemployment Services Hub in the Tembisa township before meeting with Graca Machel, Nelson Mandela's widow. They then attended a reception for those in the creative and business industries, with the Duke and Duchess both delivering impassioned speeches.

Meghan spoke about women's rights and the gender-based violence crisis in South Africa, saying: "I firmly believe that all women have a voice, they just need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to feel encouraged to listen." Harry thanked the audience for a "warm" welcome and said he couldn't wait to return to Africa with his family.

The couple had an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepho Motsepe before returning to London.

Meghan delivering her speech

In a brief interview, Meghan said of the tour: "I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate."

Archie made his public debut in Africa, when the family had tea with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and royal fans couldn't get over how much the four-month-old looks like his dad.

While there have been no announcements from Buckingham Palace about their next public engagements in the UK, we can imagine Harry, Meghan and Archie will be keen on some down time first!

