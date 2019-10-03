Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have filmed a documentary in Africa - and Archie will feature We can't wait to see behind-the-scenes from the royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned from a successful ten-day tour of Africa and it looks like we're set to see some behind-the-scenes footage from their official visit.

ITV News presenter Tom Bradby confirmed the forthcoming programme, as he tweeted that he'd "just finished filming a documentary on Harry and Meghan in Africa." The presenter is no stranger to the royal family, having previously filmed a documentary with Prince Harry in Africa in 2016, and he also interviewed a nervous Prince William and Kate Middleton after their engagement in November 2010.

Just finished filming a documentary on Harry and Meghan in Africa. I think it will explain a lot when it airs. — tom bradby (@tombradby) October 3, 2019

Confirmation of the documentary comes as Harry, 35, Meghan, 38, and their son Archie touched down at London Heathrow on Thursday morning, following a private departure from Johannesburg. Four-month-old Archie is likely to feature in the documentary, as he made quite a special public debut on tour, taking tea with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the premises of his Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

The Sussexes' tour was packed full of highlights, including a relaxed Harry and Meghan dancing during their first engagement to the Nyanga township, but it also set the focus on the causes the couple feel most passionate about.

Harry made solo trips to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, where he continued his work on conservation, reducing the stigma around HIV and supporting girls' education. The Duke also made a poignant visit to the former minefield in Huambo Princess Diana walked through in 1997. Harry spoke about how emotional he felt while retracing his mother's steps and to see the transformation of the area, which is now a bustling community.

To kick off the tour, Meghan told the audience in the Nyanga township: "I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister." One of the key issues she focused on throughout the tour was gender-based violence in South Africa and she made a private visit to the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, tying a ribbon with the message "Simi kunye kulesisimo" – ‘We stand together in this moment.'

