Kate Middleton's special message to RAF after landing plane safely

The Duchess of Cambridge has said she was "hugely grateful to everyone" involved in ensuring the safe landing of the aircraft the royal couple were travelling on after it was caught in an electrical storm on Thursday. Kate, 37, said: "I think it was quite an adventure really, it was pretty bumpy up there. We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job liaising with everyone and got us home safely."

The Duke and Duchess had to spend the night in Lahore after their plane RAF Voyager had to turn back during its journey to Islamabad, forcing them to cancel an engagement in the Khyber Pass on the border of Afghanistan on Friday morning.

The aircraft was in the air for over two hours for what was supposed to be a 25 minute journey and it was forced to turn back after being unable to land at the Pakistan Royal Air Force base and a commercial airport. William - a former air ambulance pilot - asked travelling media if they were okay following heavy turbulence, and joked: "I was flying!"

William and Kate spent the night in Lahore

Footage from inside the plane showed it shaking with heavy turbulence and strikes of lightning could be seen near the right wing. One passenger said it was a "pretty serious storm", describing the flight as a "rollercoaster". Another said: "It was pretty hairy at times. The plane was making large jerking movements as we tried to battle through the wind. It was a relief to land safely in Lahore."

On the final day of their tour before departing for the UK, William and Kate visited the Army Canine Centre which is modelled on the UK’s Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray. They joined dog handlers for a training session before taking some of the puppies through an agility activity.

