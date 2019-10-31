Princess Eugenie shares rare never before seen photo Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their anniversary recently

To celebrate Halloween, Princess Eugenie has shared a never before seen photo of herself juggling as a child, and next to her is a clown in full makeup! The 29-year-old captioned the snap: "#tbt to when clowns weren't scary… Happy Halloween" and royal fans were quick to let Eugenie know just how cute she looked.One wrote: "So sweet!" with another adding: "Little Eugenie! How sweet." Of course, many also discussed their fear of clowns. One follower replied: "They are still scary to me!" while another hilariously quipped: "No! They are REALLY scary!"

It's been a joyous October for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month. Needless to say, the pair were inundated with messages of congratulations, so made sure to thank all their fans for their kind gestures.

Eugenie shared the sweet snap on Instagram

The royal couple, who married on 12 October 2018, revealed they were "grateful" to receive such heartwarming messages. Princess Eugenie's Assistant Private Secretary, Charlotte Fenn, wrote on behalf of the royals. "Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank have asked me to thank you for sending them your congratulations on their first Wedding Anniversary. They are very grateful to you for thinking of them and send you their best wishes." A picture of the letter was shared on royal fan account British Royal Replies."

To mark their anniversary, Princess Eugenie shared a stunning video of their big day. The clip featured special highlights from the wedding, which was set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows. Eugenie wrote in the caption: "This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!"