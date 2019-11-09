Palace confirms Camilla is well enough to attend Festival of Remembrance The Duchess of Cornwall was unwell earlier in the week

The Duchess of Cornwall is set to join the Queen and other members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, Clarence House has confirmed. The annual event, held at the Royal Albert Hall, is hosted by the Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Sunday and honours all the men and women who have died and been injured in conflict. It is one of several Remembrance events the royals will attend this weekend.

The Duchess met members of the public at Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market on Wednesday

This year's festival will mark the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought together in World War II. It will also pay tribute to Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, and to all the men and women in the secret services who have sacrificed in the name of keeping British citizens safe. It will be broadcast on BBC One at 9PM.

Camilla caused concern among royal watchers earlier in the week, when she was forced to cancel an engagement on Wednesday evening because of a chest infection. She had been expected at a gala dinner at the London Library to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Prince Albert but followed medical advice to stay home. The 72-year-old is vice-patron of the library, which was founded in 1841. Thought to be the world's largest lending library, it counts Prince Albert as its first patron. In honour of the special occasion, a collection of books donated to the library by Prince Albert in the 1840s was displayed.

Camilla is feeling better after her chest infection earlier in the week

Earlier that same day, Camilla joined her husband, Prince Charles, at Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in honour of its 20th anniversary, where the royal couple met workers and tried some of the delicacies on offer. The Duchess looked stunning in a beautiful mid-length pink coat and showed her commitment to the Royal British Legion by accessorising with an embellished Remembrance poppy. However, she sadly had to miss a Remembrance Event on Thursday which she had been scheduled to attend with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

