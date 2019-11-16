Prince Harry has shared a moving video to mark National HIV Testing Week. The Duke of Sussex sat down with rugby player Gareth Thomas, who is HIV positive, to help put an end to the stigma surrounding HIV and encourage people to get tested for the virus. In the video, shared on the Sussexes' Instagram, Harry and Gareth can be seen sitting in the stalls of a rugby stadium while Gareth explained his HIV journey.

Gareth, 45, told the Prince: "I was fearful of being tested positive. But I was fearful because I didn't understand what being tested positive means. When I learnt about what being tested positive means and when I learnt that undetectable is untransferable and the quicker I get on medication, the quicker I'm no longer a risk, the quicker I can get my life back on track. And that means now I live an amazing life." Harry responded by saying: "It is crazy how it’s a virus like many other viruses, but if you get tested early you can get on medication and live a healthy happy life."

The video was shared on Instagram

Beneath the video, a caption was added that read: "Today marks the start of National HIV Testing Week, so let’s 'Give HIV the finger!' By getting a quick finger prick test you can help eradicate the stigma surrounding the virus and normalise getting tested. Last week, The Duke of Sussex joined forces with @gareththomasofficial and The Terrence Higgins Trust to raise awareness for the importance of getting tested, even if you don’t feel at risk. The Duke’s dedication to this space is an extension of his mother’s legacy, and something he is proud to advocate."

It continued: "An estimated one in 14 people in the UK live with HIV and are still undiagnosed. Please get tested for you and those around you - let’s all help smash the stigma and normalise it for others."

